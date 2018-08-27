Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

7 beautiful wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities


Mr&Mrs 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful

We recapped 7 most gorgeous wedding photos of these Ghanaian celebrities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

It has been a very eventful year for Ghanaian male and female celebrities who got married to their better halves.

All the pomp and pageantry that trails celebrity weddings kept us hooked on some of them. We faithfully kept watch for the latest photos from their nuptials while others kept things low key and private.

Others tried to hide it from the public until the last minute but became much bigger and most talked about as expected.

Yet, one thing all these weddings had in common was the abundant show of love between the brides and their grooms.

We recapped 7 most gorgeous wedding photos of these Ghanaian celebrities.

READ MORE: 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush on

Singer Becca and husband  Tobi Sanni Daniels

play

Rapper Sarkodie and wife Tracy

play

Actor John Dumelo and wife Mawunya

play

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and Wife Dr Louisa

play

Kwame Aplus and wife Akosua Vee

play

Singer Trigmatic and wife Dita

play

Actor Majid Michel and wife  Virna

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Obour: MUSIGA President turns evangelist Obour MUSIGA President turns evangelist
Zapp Mallet: I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producer Zapp Mallet I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producer
Man Crush Monday: 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush on Man Crush Monday 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush on
In-need: I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shyngle In-need I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shyngle
Timaya: Singer is done making babies Timaya Singer is done making babies
Love Birds: Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her ex-boyfriend Love Birds Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her ex-boyfriend

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Fashion: 5 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week Celebrity Fashion 5 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities of the week
Celebrity News: I want to join Zylofon Media – Patapaa Celebrity News I want to join Zylofon Media – Patapaa
Celebrity News: I dated Essien; I didn’t know he was married – Princess Shyngle Celebrity News I dated Essien; I didn’t know he was married – Princess Shyngle



Top Articles

1 Love Birds Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her ex-boyfriendbullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host exposes ex-husband for forging marriage...bullet
3 Pulse List 6 female celebrities who gave us style goals this weekbullet
4 In-need I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
5 Finally! Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell expecting their first child?bullet
6 Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husbandbullet
7 WATCH King Paluta talks rejecting 15k cedis offer from sugar...bullet
8 Ooops! Mr Eazi reveals why there will be no music video...bullet
9 Timaya Singer is done making babiesbullet
10 Man Crush Monday 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most...bullet

Related Articles

Not-yet I am younger and not ready to marry – Moesha Boduong
Samini I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Singer
Finally! Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell expecting their first child?
Life Time Story I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delay
WATCH Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale - Victor AD
Jezz! I don’t sell in my church to pay tax - Prophet Kumchacha to Akufo-Addo
WATCH King Paluta talks rejecting 15k cedis offer from sugar mummy and Guru’s signing
End of journey Shirley Frimpong-Manso quits TV Africa
Photos Veteran reggae icon Ras Kimono laid to rest
Love Birds Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her ex-boyfriend

Top Videos

1 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
2 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
3 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
4 Actress shows off bum to prove she has no tattoobullet
5 Video I can't date a man without a car - Moeshabullet
6 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
7 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty revealsbullet
8 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James...bullet
9 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
10 Video Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu showbullet

Celebrities

Ras Kimono
Photos Veteran reggae icon Ras Kimono laid to rest
Shirley Frimpong-Manso
End of journey Shirley Frimpong-Manso quits TV Africa
I don’t sell in my church to pay tax - Prophet Kumchacha to Akufo-Addo
Jezz! I don’t sell in my church to pay tax - Prophet Kumchacha to Akufo-Addo
My greatest regret is getting ‘too much’ education – Shatta Wale
WATCH Most Nigerians love Shatta Wale - Victor AD