7 beautiful wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities

It has been a very eventful year for Ghanaian male and female celebrities who got married to their better halves.

All the pomp and pageantry that trails celebrity weddings kept us hooked on some of them. We faithfully kept watch for the latest photos from their nuptials while others kept things low key and private.

Others tried to hide it from the public until the last minute but became much bigger and most talked about as expected.

Yet, one thing all these weddings had in common was the abundant show of love between the brides and their grooms.

We recapped 7 most gorgeous wedding photos of these Ghanaian celebrities.

Singer Becca and husband Tobi Sanni Daniels

Rapper Sarkodie and wife Tracy

Actor John Dumelo and wife Mawunya

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and Wife Dr Louisa

Kwame Aplus and wife Akosua Vee

Singer Trigmatic and wife Dita

Actor Majid Michel and wife Virna