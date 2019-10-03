Such relationships are always of public interest because of the hype and glamour that heralds them.

We have seen some nasty, bitter breakup involving some celebrities and dominated the headlines for weeks.

Below are eight celebrity break ups that broke our hearts

Medikal and Sister Deborah

Medikal and Sister Deborah

Musician Medikal broke up with his girlfriend Sister Deborah. Medikal is now dating YOLO actress Fella Makafui while Sister Deborah has released a song about their failed relation, accusing her ex of cheating on her with Fella. In her song titled "Kakalika," Sister Deborah revealed that Medikal had stored Fella's name on his phone as "Carpenter" when they were dating.

Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim

Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim confirmed she has broken up with her Nigerian boyfriend, Iceberg Slim. Juliet and her Nigerian partner flaunted their relationship on social media to the admiration of many showbiz fanatics. On two occasions on live television – JoyNews in Ghana and Pulse TV, Nigeria - the lovebirds kissed.

Asamoah and Gifty Gyan

Asamaoh Gyan and Gifty Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has filled for an annulment of his marriage with his wife, Gifty. Gyan suspects he is not the biological father of his three children and has requested for a DNA test. The matter is still in court but the couple are no longer living together.

Efia Odo and Kwaku Revloe

Efia Odo and Kwaku Revloe

Efia Odo and Kwaku Revloe are no longer together following a bitter break up, one Efia Odo appears deeply hurt. In a Twitter storm, the actress said her ex was grimy and a coward. She also called him a demon for leading herself, her mother and sister on. Apparently, her mother even started researching for traditional wedding concepts.

Elikem and Pokello

Elikem and Pokello

Elikem Kumordzie, filed a divorce degree against his Zimbabwean wife Pokello Nare. The two met during Big Brother Africa (BBA) in 2013. Elikem in his divorce application said he has lost affection and love Pokello, describing their relationship “irreparable”.

Shatta Wale and Michy

Shatta Wale and Michy were once lovers

After serving Ghanaians and SM loyal fans massive relationship goals, Shatta Wale and Michy called it quits in 2018 – shortly after the former proposed to the latter on live TV during his “Reign” album launch and concert in Accra. Their breakup was due to series of domestic violence and misunderstandings, and their failure to resolve the issue. Shatta Michy cited ‘ungratefulness, hypocricy and domestic’ abuse as the root cause of their breakup. And Shatta Wale, on the other hand, stated on Facebook that, "When a lady chases you with a knife, you should leave her”.

Funny Face and Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim

Funny Face and Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim

Funny Face ended his two-year marriage to his wife Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim in 2016. The comedian cited infidelity on the part of the women. Nana Adjoa later claimed Funny Face lasts just two minutes in bed.

Yvonne Nelson and Jamie Roberts

Yvonne Nelson, Jamie Roberts and their daughter

Yvonne Nelson and her baby daddy, Jamie Roberts broke our hearts early this year with their unexpected breakup. Jamie Roberts, a British photographer, who fathered Yvonne Nelson’s first daughter Ryn Roberts was said to be a divorcee and had unresolved issues with his ex, which reportedly led to his breakup with the actress. The two had quite an exciting relationship with the usual social media display.