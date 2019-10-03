The same anecdote applies to the former Ghanaian celebrity couple, Medikal and Sister Deborah. The adorable couple who defiled the norm to become a perfect pair served so many relationship goals but broke our hearts when they ended their 5-year affair in 2018.

Cheating, marriage pressure and other issues were cited for their sad break-up. Even though they’ve moved on, we still miss the couple.

Here are eight reasons why we miss them.

Hit songs

Don’t forget: they are musicians. That’s one of the reasons why they jelled. They gave us back-to-back hits, which propelled their career. From “Sampanana” to “Too Risky”, they gave us nothing but hit songs.

Relationship goals

Derby and Medikal gave single people a reason to love someone. From getting cosy in Derby’s short film “Never Leave You” to the romantic treats in Medikal’s music video for “Gimme Vibe”, they served pure relationship goals.

Age is just a number in love

Deborah Vanessa and Medikal

They say ‘age is just a number’ and in Medikal and Derby’s relationship, it applied and worked perfectly. Even though Derby was nine years older than Medikal, they overlooked their age difference and planned their future together. So, I guess it’s okay to plan a future with a sugar daddy or mommy.

READ MORE: 8 Ghanaian celebrity break-ups that broke our hearts

The perfect defender

They held each other’s back. They dealt with social media trolls together, proving that support really matters in relationships. If you mistakenly go for Medikal on Twitter, you should watch out for Derby in seconds. When Medikal lost seven nominations at last year’s VGMA, Derby single-handedly ‘murdered’ internet trolls who heckled her then boo.

Cute wishes

Medikal and Sister Derby

We couldn’t have enough of the birthday wishes on social media. Derby, especially, was crafty and witty with her wishes. The humour they accorded when wishing each other can’t be forgotten.

“Happy Birthday Debz, you are a very kind positive woman. Words no fit explain the love I have for you chale, enjoy your day. I nor say you nor say I de love you die!” Medikal wrote on Derby's 33rd birthday.

Brother-in-law got their back

Medikal and Sister Derby feature in FOKN Bois' "Wo Nim Mi"

Family play a major role in the success of most relationships. And Medikal had more than just family support. Derby’s brother and musician, Wanlov, accepted their relationship and was supportive. He collaborated with Medikal and even shot and directed “Sampanana” music video for the couple.

They hit red-carpets together

Medikal and Sister Derby on VGMA red carpet

They served red-carpet goals. Medikal and Derby were spotted on almost every red carpet during their relationship and they nailed it.

These passionate photos were perfect relationship goals

And these photos were just the relationship goals. The chemistry between these two are all we've been yearning for.

How a Twitter DM got Medikal and Sister Derby to start 'genging and benging'

Medikal and Sister Derby

Sister Derby and Medikal