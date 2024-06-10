'90s bad girl': Ghanaian netizens rate Suzzy Williams, Mzbel and others

The poll included a diverse list of characters from movies, TV shows, and music videos that left a lasting impression on the audience. From fierce movie villains to rebellious TV heroines, the '90s offered a plethora of memorable "bad girl" personas that continue to influence pop culture today.

Some of the top contenders in the poll include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Abena Achiaa Julie Juu:

Julie Ju was popular way back then for her role in Cantata where she was the original slay queen before we had heard of slay queens. Her job entertaining millions of Ghanaians made her a favourite.

According to fans, she is the first-ever slay queen and deserves a lot of accolades for that. Through her iconic dressing, and, eyebrows and persona, many felt she embodied the spirit of '90s bad girl.

Abena Achiaa Julie Juu Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Mzbel:

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, stands out as one of Ghana's most influential and controversial music figures.

Emerging in the early 2000s, Mzbel quickly became known as the original '90s bad girl, a title she earned through her daring music, bold fashion choices, and unfiltered public persona.

Mzbel Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Suzzy Williams:

One thing was certain then and still is presently about Suzzy, she was an iconic starlet whose presence transcended through the screen.

Transformation was her unconscious daily guide, regality was something she easily portrayed in the few selected roles she played and a master performer that brought beauty to everything she was affiliated with. In the prime days of the Ghana movie industry where actresses shied away from playing seductive characters, Suzzy gave us ‘Official Prostitute’

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pascaline Edwards:

Actress Pascaline Edwards made her name back in the 90s, back when the brash youth of today were nothing but bawling babies.

Edwards is considered a diva in the Ghanaian movie scene, with over a hundred movies to her credit in a professional career spanning a little over two decades

Pascaline Edwards Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebony:

The 90s Bad Girl”, as she was affectionately called, was of her unique style and stride, ‘doing her things.’

The brand Ebony was a household name within the populace of music lovers in Ghana. She was too hot like her music, vibrating her way through all the music playing channels. She was a brand that many known artists dared not to underestimate, both in Ghana and abroad

Ebony in gold Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghanaian netizens shared their thoughts on these characters, debating their impact and legacy. Many highlighted the blend of strength, independence, and edginess that defined these '90s bad girls, making them enduring figures in popular culture.