Before the “My Level” hitmaker shared the airtime vouchers, he wrote “Who is ready for some Vodafone credit I will just post it in 5mins ...Just vote and browse”.

Some few minutes later, Shatta Wale shared some Vodafone airtime on his facebook page and one fan who claims he was won it has disclosed that he is rather going to use it to watch Stonebwoy’s video on YouTube.

The Facebook user with the name, Mall Demure, wrote “Have loaded it and I’m going watch Stonebwoy videos on YouTube. Bye bye”

Demure’s comment has so far attracted over a hundred likes with some counter comments from some Shatta Movement family members.

See all in the screenshots below.