Kanayo stressed that financial responsibility is a vital aspect of marriage, highlighting that men are expected to care for their households through hard work, in line with sacred teachings. He pointed out that this duty is not only a societal expectation but also a moral one, rooted in religious scripture.

The actor further advised women against shielding their husbands from financial accountability, warning that doing so could encourage “laziness and irresponsibility” in men.

Kanayo urged young women to be mindful when choosing life partners, emphasising the importance of selecting men who understand their obligations.

He said, “I woke up to a trend that I found disturbing. It is useless and dangerous — a man depends on a man to feed him. The most disturbing part is that women want to defend their husbands so that whatever is happening in their homes does not go out.”

He continued, “But sometimes it is detrimental to his progress. Every man has a responsibility to his family. As we read in the holy books, a man who does not provide for his family is worse than...

“…But I am saying on this note that a man who cannot feed his family has no need and no use to use his private part on a woman. It is a responsibility. This is advice to young women. Know who you marry.

“I have been disturbed by this. Do not make the defence for a man to make him irresponsible. He does not take his bills again, especially if your children are still within the growing age. When you have to pay school fees and so on, it brings a whole lot to the woman.

“It brings pressure on the woman. I have a personal experience of somebody who, even if the car of the wife goes bad, pretends he does not know. It got to a level when the conversation became so open. There is a need for every man to be hardworking.”