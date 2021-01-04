The Ghanaian stylist announced the delivery of her baby with stunning baby bump photos she has shared online. From the caption accompanying the beautiful photos, Akosua Vee disclosed she has welcomed a boy.

"Unto us, a son is born. Thank you Lord for an answered prayer .... it's a boy 4-12-20", she wrote. The baby boy becomes the second child for A Plus and Akosua Vee who welcomed a baby girl after their wedding in 2017.

Akosua Vee in one of the series of posts she shared about the birth of his son has revealed he has been named Bentley Geir.

A Plus had other daughters before marrying Akosua Vee, therefore, Bentley becomes the first son of the defunct Ghanaian rapper who turned politician. However, the vociferous political activist has not commented publicly yet about his son's delivery.

Checks on A Plus' social media pages show the political activist rather addressing some political issues, which appears to be his concern than any other matter. In a post seen by pulse.com.gh, he descended on Citi FM for claiming its reporter, Umaru Sanda, has been harassed by the police.

Reacting to the video above, he wrote "Does Umaru Sanda work with the same Citi FM which took a whole production team and personnel of the Ghana police service to our roads to "humiliate and intimidate" Ghanaians including MPs, CEOs and senior public servants??? Today it has happened to a Citi FM journalist so it is called intimidation".

He continued, "do you know what ordinary people go through daily? Do you know what the Kade MP went through when you recorded him just for content for your TV? When it happens to ordinary Ghanaians its police doing their job. When it happens to a journalist it's called intimidation".