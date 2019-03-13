Born Victor Adere, the 25-year-old shot to fame after his song “Wey Tin We Gain” song became a favourite jam among music lovers due to the powerful motivational message it conveyed and delivered by the ear-pleasing vocals of Victor.

The song which can also be described as Victor’s prayer to God to make him a star has seen him travel to some countries outside Nigeria and Africa for performances.

In a post, sighted on Victor’s Instagram page, he has reflected on how a year ago he did not even have a passport let alone the thoughts of travelling abroad.

“God I still remember this time last year!! I had no passport. But now Dubai be like backyard” he captioned a shot of himself on the streets of UAE and added the hashtag #onlygrace.

See post below.