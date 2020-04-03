The CEO of Kaya Tours Ghana and Special Lady Foundation, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana which has resulted to a partial lock down being enforced by the government in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and some parts of Kumasi, took the decision to provide them with food.

Abeiku Santana later took to his Instagram page to express the rationale behind his benevolence, sayimg “We make a living by what we get but we make life by what we give. This is our 'widows mite' to the people living in slums under this partial lockdown.”

He added that this will not be the end but continue to do more in the coming days.

The Donation led by Godwin Dogbey, producer of OkayFM drive time show shares over 200 pieces of breakfast to the community.