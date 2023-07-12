Adjetey Anang reveals wife's 'powers' that scare him, says they 'shake me to the bone'

Adjetey attributed this intuitive ability to Elom's sensitivity to the Holy Spirit, which enabled her to uncover things just in the nick of time and rescue them from potential trouble.

Pulse Ghana

In Chapter 9 of his memoir, where he delved into the challenges and imperfections of their marriage, Adjetey recounted instances where Elom's dreams accurately revealed his hidden actions that he thought were kept secret from her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many times, when I have gone down the slippery slope of destruction, she would have a dream that would sometimes shake me to the bone in its accuracy of the things I was hiding from her!

“Surprisingly, she seems to have passed on that gift to our son Ryan! Each time Elom found inappropriate chats on my phone, she was literally woken up in the middle of sleep and led straight to exposure of my dark secrets to drag me into safety!”

Adjetey Anang’s successful marriage tips – Lesson 2 (Find the silver lining in every dark cloud) Pulse Ghana

He continued: “There were times I was scared by the powers she seemed to possess! These acts of carelessness have caused her so much pain and hurt and I have re-committed to a lifetime of reassuring her of my love and faithfulness. I'm grateful for the blessing of healing and restoration and the opportunity to be better in what is now a stronger and more transparent relationship.”

“You could say I was naive from the start about subtle amorous hints and perhaps made a lot of assumptions about people’s motives till it was too late. Soon, I got bolder, more daring and adventurous and sometimes I initiated conversations and led many on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been in very compromising situations with ladies. Some started as admiration and fun and after frequent chats, developed into flirting and occasionally went too far,” parts of the book read.

Pulse Ghana

He, however, apologised to the women he cheated on his wife and also offered an apology to his wife stressing that he regrets “such inappropriate behaviour.”

“I’ve struggled to forgive myself and these experiences have been the lowest points in our marriage and nearly tore us apart. I’m grateful for God and Elom’s forgiveness and the love that has kept us going strong through those dark times.”