According to her, news and media outlets have reached out to her to confirm if she's the one in the video. She did confirm her identity and pleads with social media users to report the videos online so they can be taken down.

D-Black and lady in tape

"Yes it is me in the video and I am working with the local authorities here to get the video taken down," she said and added that though she's reporting the videos, they are rather being put up online again.

"Trying to get them taken down but they are being put up just instead. These last few days have just been a roller coaster for me and my family for this to happen to me and him". Speaking about the Ghanaian rapper she said "he is one of the most amazing men I have met for this to happen to us, I can't believe but we are working with the authorities"

D Black signed by Sony Music

"We are trying to get to the bottom of this, I am a very private person and for this to happen, it has really impacted my life so if you can and will if you see the video report it," Adrienna said. Watch the video below to hear more from her.