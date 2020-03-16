The veteran actress clocked 50 years and celebrated her golden jubilee with a party which happened in the U.S and that saw close friends including colleague actor, Don Little who is also currently in America, present.

The birthday for Adwoa Smart, born Belinda Naa Ode Oku, was full of fun as there was enough to eat and drink with the likes of Don Little staeling the show with his dance moves with the birthday celebrant when they took the centre stage of the ceremony.

Adwoa Smart celebrates 50th birthday in the U.S

Other guests at the party also showed love to Ghanaian actress by spraying money on her whilst she was on the dance floor as the M.C of the ceremony was heard saying that “She’ll be going to Ghana very soon so gift her something to take away”.

Adwoa Smart celebrates 50th birthday in the U.S

Don Little steals show at Adwoa Smart's 50th birthday party in the U.S

Watch more highlights from the party in the video below.