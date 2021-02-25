A few days ago, Mona Gucci dared Afia Schwarzenegger to give a proof of her working experience as an air hostess, including the name of the aviation company she worked with.

“The industry is such that if you can't come out to beef me personally, you will need allies to assist you,” she said in her Instagram story. “Unfortunately, the allies too are diplomatic concert party actors in my eyes.”

“Former ‘self-acclaimed air hostess’, please, why haven't you mentioned the name of the airline you worked with in South Africa for Ghanaians to know?” she asked.

Afia Schwarzenegger responded, without naming her former aviation company, by sharing a throwback photo of herself dressed as an air hostess with a pilot by her side.

She said the photo was taken in 2008 and that it was taken at Congo River – the river which separates Congo Kinshasa (DRC) from Congo Brazzaville.

Afia asked Mona Gucci to ‘come and lead prayers with some throwback memories from the highest court of Massachusetts’.

“25/10/2008: Throwback to when I used to sell waakye... #internationalwaakyeseller The river behind us separates Congo Kinshasa (DRC) from Congo Brazzaville. Waiting for you to come n pay your history fees via momo wai.. #queenofcomedygh #tbt Now can the lead counsel from Abigail williams and Co.lead us in prayers with some throwback memories from the highest court of Massachusetts??? Rtflmao” she captioned the photo.

Mona Gucci is yet to react to Afia’s post.