Afia Schwar Vs. Ayisha Modi: ‘The devil finds work for idle hands’ - Mzbel fires stray bullets

Reacting to the beef, Mzbel, who is Afia Schwarzengger’s ex-friend and confidant, quoted the famous biblical verse about laziness: ‘the devil finds work for idle hands.’

She said she is just a female boss building her empire and winning with receipt, indirectly suggesting that Afia and Ayisha have no work to do, hence their beef.

“The devil finds work for idle hands ampa! Well... I'm Just a female boss building her empire and winning with receipt,” Mzbel captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram page yesterday.

Model Victoria Michaels, who was insulted by Ayisha Modi a few days ago, reacted to Mzbel’s post with heart emoji.

Ayisha started the whole beef a few days ago when she randomly attacked the people around Moesha Boduong through her Instagram page.

She started with Moesha’s pastor, Gabby Ibe, accusing him of coaxing the actress into selling her properties to his church after repentance. She took the fight to model Victoria Michaels for having a hand in Moesha’s predicament.

Pulse Ghana

She later turned the heat on Afia Schwarzenegger, but the response she got from Afia is nasty and dirty.

In Afia Schwarzenegger's initial response to Ayisha's allegations, she accused Ayisha of smoking weed – an illegal drug in Ghana. She also said Abass Sariki hasn’t married Ayisha as she claims and that Sariki was absent at the birthday party Ayisha organised for his own son.

She claimed the Ayisha still owes an estate developer after purchasing a piece of land.

Her myriad of allegations includes Ayisha being a lesbian, sleeping with people’s wives for money, living in hen coop and kissing asses of celebrities to befriend them.