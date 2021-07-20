RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ayisha Modi shares screenshot of MOMO she sent to Afia Schwar, threatens to leak audios

David Mawuli

Controversial Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi has shared a screenshot of a mobile money transaction between her and Afia Schwarzenegger as she threatens to release some audios from the Schwar TV host.

The camps of both socialites are boiling after Ayisha Modi took to social media to step on the toes of the people close to Moesha Boduong.

She started with Moesha’s pastor, Gabby Ibe, accusing him of coaxing the actress into selling her properties to his church after repentance. She took the fight to model Victoria Michaels for having a hand in Moesha’s predicament.

She later turned the heat on Afia Schwarzenegger, but the response she got from Afia was nasty and dirty.

Ayisha has fired back again at Afia Schwarzenegger with a screenshot of GHC2,000 she sent to her via mobile money.

She didn’t specify the purpose of the transaction, however, she noted in the caption of the screenshot that Afia is using her adopted daughter Pena for business.

“Businesswoman. God should save that poor lil girl, Pena. Afia is using her for business,” she wrote.

She also shared a screenshot of voice notes she received from Afia Schwarzenegger and captioned: “Voice note Dey town. You are not loyal so everyone around u is also not loyal.”

In Afia Schwarzenegger's initial response to Ayisha's allegations, she accused Ayisha of smoking weed – an illegal drug in Ghana. She also said Abass Sariki hasn’t married Ayisha as she claims and that Sariki was absent at the birthday party Ayisha organised for his own son.

She claimed the Ayisha still owes an estate developer after purchasing a piece of land.

Her myriad of allegations includes Ayisha being a lesbian, sleeping with people’s wives for money, living in hen coop and kissing asses of celebrities to befriend them.

