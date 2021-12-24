According to several reports, the controversial actress was arrested on Monday, December 20. She was processed for court on Thursday, December 23, where she was granted self-recognizance bail.
REPORT: Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly arrested, granted self-recognizance bail
Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has allegedly been arrested and detained at the Cantonments Police Station in Accra.
The judge who presided over the case was not readily available.
Abraham Ferguson, a former Presidential staffer under John Mahama’s administration, disclosed Afia’s arrest via his Facebook page.
He cited ‘offensive conduct’ as the cause of Afia Schwarzenegger’s arrest and arraignment before the court.
“Afia Shwerzeneger was arrested and locked up in police cells at the Cantonment Police Station two days ago. She has been charged with offensive conduct and was granted bail yesterday,” he posted.
While her real reason behind her arrest is unclear, various reports point to one thing – her recent beef with Kumawood legend Mercy Asiedu.
It could be recalled that Afia Schwarzenegger slammed Mercy Asiedu and her film production company team members for wearing ‘winter jackets’ for their recent Dubai holiday.
She called them a disgrace to Asantes and Ghanaians in general.
And when she got an equally damning response from one of Mercy Asiedu’s team members, she vowed to hire thugs to beat them up.
Afia Schwarzenegger is yet to speak on the reports of her arrest.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh