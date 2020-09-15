The video which captured the actress naked in bed surfaced yesterday on social media and according to her, it isn't related to any sexual activity because it was a friend who secretly recorded her at home and later sent the video to Afia Schwarzenegger.

Speaking about how the video made it online, Akuapem Poloo says Afia Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye are behind it. "She knows Schwarzenegger is not free with me that's why she gave the video to Schwarzenegger," Poloo said.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh she continued that "Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye are promoting the video, they can't post it so they are giving it Archipalago Naana Brown to post them".

Afia Schwarzenegger exposes Akuapem Poloo after leaked naked video

However, Afia Schwarzenegger has come to deny Akuapem Poloo's allegations. In an Instagram post, she wrote "you are not worth my platform. What will I gain from circulating that disgusting nudity of yours. ...for fame or for money?? I am famous n richer than you and dnt need you for anything, infact my children are famous n richer than you".

