The self-acclaimed diplomat gathered wild attention on social media after his organisation awarded the likes of Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D Black, DJ Black among other top Ghanaian personalities with a UN award described as fake.

Dr UN and Sarkodie

The saga stirred conversation on social media after it was discovered that he has no affiliation with the UN. Though the UN has later issued a disclaimer to deny any affiliation with Dr Kwame Fordjour, now called Dr UN, he remains defiant about his scheme.

He also debunked reports that he has mental issues. Speaking to Sammy Flex about those peddling that information, he said "They are sick tell them. Who is having that mental instability that can organize such an event? They are cheap people”.

D Blacka nd Dr UN

However, it appears that the social media attention Dr UN has been receiving is turning him to be a Ghanaian socialite as a new video going viral on social media captures him being mobbed like a star after he showed up at Tiptoe Lane in Circle, bringing the busy commercial bub to a standstill as the traders and onlookers cheered him on. Watch the video below.