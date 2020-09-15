Akuapem Poloo, legally known as Rosemond Adade Brown, is dominating top trends on social media after a former female friend leaked her nude video online.

She has been ridiculed and heavily trolled on social media following the incident – though a few people have shown compassion.

Now, Afia Schwarzenegger is adding more salt into the wound by sharing a screenshot of a message Akuapem Poloo sent her in 2017, asking her to insult her for fame.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, she decided to leak the message because Akuapem Poloo has been backbiting and destroying her brand to her clients.

Afia called her out for circling her dark elbow to client, adding that she should have circled the black spots on her (Akuapem) butt for the same client.

“Sometime 2017 you sent me this to insult you so you can trend. Instead I made you my lil friend so u can achieve the fame u want positively ..And guess what after giving you that fame, you decided to backbite me to people I work with.....oh yes I have your chat with pinamang cosmetics and all the pictures u circled to her for her to see my black elbow...but u refused to circle your tiger skin to her (unedited),” she wrote in an Instagram post she shared today.

She said Akuapem should keep her name out of her mouth because she is famous and richer than her. She even added that her kids are more famous than her.

“Did I come on social media to call you out?? Cos you are not worth my time and my brand..you are not worth my platform. What will I gain from circulating that disgusting nudity of yours. ...for fame or for money?? I am famous n richer than you and dnt need you for anything, infact my children are famous n richer than you...Let me warn you for the last time....you are Not my mate, nor class...Take my name out of your mind and mouth,” she concluded.