The controversial have been battling the divorce case in court for a year.

But Pulse.com.gh is told the Kaneshie District Court in Accra on Friday, January 31, 2020, granted a decree nisi at a brief hearing.

We are unsure if both partners were present during the hearing, but we can confirm that the divorce was finalised.

Afia and Lawrence tied the knot in a secret ceremony in South Africa on Saturday, October 22, 2016, inside a church at Florida Lake in Johannesburg. The ceremony was followed by a traditional wedding in Accra.

But their marriage hit the rock when her husband caught her in bed with another man in 2017.

Afia Schwarzenegger, 37, is yet to issue any formal statement on the divorce.