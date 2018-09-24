news

For the past few weeks, Menzgold Ghana gold dealership has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The newest voice to join in the ‘menzgold saga’ is Ghana’s queen of comedy and media sensationalist Afia Schwarzenegger.

Menzgold has over the last few weeks experienced great probe from authorities including BOG and SEC into their business activities. In a series of post, Afia Schwarzenegger is seen ranting about shady business activities involving CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1.

We woke on Saturday the 22 to a very angry video posted on the comedy queen’s Instagram account @queenafiaschwarznegger. In which she kept sent a strong warning to NAM1 for allegedly duping her mother. She went further to call on prominent people in Ghana including the President and the Ashantihene, to caution the businessman.

This was followed by a post the next day alleging that despite her mother disregarding her counsel not to invest with the gold dealership, she wouldn’t sit down for her to be duped. She added, “Those of you saying I have been contracted, please be patient … after I collect what belongs to my mother I will consider your options …” Afia also shared a screenshot which has been circulating on social media incriminating NAM1 and said, “This is no FAKE news … Yes, the Pro Aboagye was in our house … @menzgoldghana is a scam. If not BOG won’t freeze his account”.

She then went live on Instagram and hurled obscenities at the company and their CEO. Her mother was also seen lamenting amidst tears about her misfortune with her money. As to whether these accusations are true, only time will tell.