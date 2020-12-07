Afia, who cast her vote early today in the general elections, thinks some member of parliaments will lose after counting, thus, she starts an early ‘send-off’ party for them.

It’s unclear why she started trolling them, however, it’s clear that her trolling might be targeting the opposition party because she has been critical of them in the past few months.

Since announcing her switch from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afia has been constantly bashing the NDC – except for its presidential candidate John Mahama – through her social media platforms.

She stepped out today with her twin sons, John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling and James Ian Heerdegen Geiling, to cast their votes and shared the photo on social media with the caption: “If u don't know who to vote for...zoom my pic for assistance.”

But a few hours after voting, she dropped a video to tease ‘some MPs’ who are about to lose their jobs.

She jammed to the viral “You about to lose yo job” song and captioned the video: “Some MP’s are about to lose their job..#sendoffparty.”

Afia Schwarzenegger isn’t the first person to use the song for political trolling.

When Donald Trump lost the 2020 US elections, protestors stormed the White House and blasted the song in loud speakers while jamming to it.