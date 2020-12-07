Ghanaians across the country are voting today, Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and the Members of Parliament (MPs).

Afia Schwarzenegger and her twin sons cast their votes

Afia took to Facebook to share photos of herself and her twin sons, John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling and James Ian Heerdegen Geiling, casting their ballots.

The comedienne cum actress used be a staunch supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, her allegiance has switched towards the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in recent times following the implementation of the Free SHS programme.