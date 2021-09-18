Afia Schwarzenneger becomes an Apostle of God; vows to shun all ‘beefs’

Her reason? She claims she has found Christ, therefore she is going to live a different lifestyle.

In a post on Instagram, Schwar said she’s trying to be a better person because she’s completed Bible School and now wants to be a sort of Ambassador for Christ.

She has an ongoing feud with Ayisha Modi which has been running for the past few months. Recently, she alleged that Ayisha Modi is doing drugs and could face serious health problems if she doesn’t stop.

Afia picked up a recent photo of Ayisha at an event and captioned: “What my God cannot do does not exist...If you decide to lie with my name you will look like tie and dye left in a bucket of bleach...I’m Queen Afia Schwar...Don't mess with me and my God...”

And when Ayisha went live on Instagram to respond to Afia, the latter took a screenshot of her new look and claimed her teeth is yellowish.