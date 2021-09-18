RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenneger becomes an Apostle of God; vows to shun all ‘beefs’

Authors:

Evans Annang

Afia Scwarzenneger, the controversial Ghanaian socialite has disclosed that she is giving her life to Christ.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s birthday style was just perfect
Afia Schwarzenegger’s birthday style was just perfect

The enigmatic actress said she is moving on from all petty squabbles she has with other media personalities.

Recommended articles

Her reason? She claims she has found Christ, therefore she is going to live a different lifestyle.

In a post on Instagram, Schwar said she’s trying to be a better person because she’s completed Bible School and now wants to be a sort of Ambassador for Christ.

She has an ongoing feud with Ayisha Modi which has been running for the past few months. Recently, she alleged that Ayisha Modi is doing drugs and could face serious health problems if she doesn’t stop.

Afia picked up a recent photo of Ayisha at an event and captioned: “What my God cannot do does not exist...If you decide to lie with my name you will look like tie and dye left in a bucket of bleach...I’m Queen Afia Schwar...Don't mess with me and my God...”

And when Ayisha went live on Instagram to respond to Afia, the latter took a screenshot of her new look and claimed her teeth is yellowish.

Watch her video below

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ayisha Modi totally unrecognisable in a new photo (PHOTO)

Ayisha Modi look

'Pay Psalm Adjeteyfio GH1500 each month from my salary' - Minister comes to actor's aid

Psalm Adjetefio

Sad Video; Psalm Adjeteyfio drops MOMO number as he begs for GH3000 for rent (WATCH)

Psalm Adjeteyfio

Rapper gets gold chains surgically implanted on his head for new look (VIDEO)

Dan Sur