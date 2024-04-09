I wasn’t happy leaving DWP Academy but had to accept God's plan - Afronita

In an interview on Joy Prime, she said it was God’s plan for her to leave and explore further.

“Obviously, I wasn’t happy, but I’m someone who believes in God and His directions. So, I knew that it was God’s plan for my life. Even if I wasn’t happy, I had to accept it whether I liked it or not,” she noted.

Earlier this year, Afronitaa parted ways with DWP to begin her solo dance career.

DWP in a press statement confirmed Afronitaa’s departure, noting that it was a tough decision to let go of the dancer.

“We are happy to announce that our dear Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah (Afronitaa) has moved on as a brand on her own.

“It was a tough decision to let Afronitaa go, but her move is in line with the mission of Dance With A Purpose (DWP) Academy; to build brands out of all the young and gifted personalities that join the family,” the statement said.

Few weeks after leaving the group, Afronitaa together with Abigail of TV3 Talented Kids fame auditioned on Friday, February 9 for Britain’s Got Talent.

The duo will feature in the newest season of the famous talent show.

The dancers proudly represented Ghana and showcased their exceptional dancing skills, impressing the Judges and passed the audition.

Afronitaa is currently working towards the opening of her own dance academy for children, named Afrostar Kids Academy.

The academy is set to be launched on April 14, and she has urged parents interested to enroll their children to be nurtured to do so.