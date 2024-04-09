ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I wasn’t happy leaving DWP Academy but had to accept God's plan - Afronita

Dorcas Agambila

Former member of Dance With Purpose (DWP) Academy, Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronitaa, has expressed her feelings of discontent regarding her departure from the dance group.

Afronita
Afronita

Sharing her experience since exiting DWP, Afronitaa said it was a tough decision which had to be made to allow her pursue other endeavours.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Joy Prime, she said it was God’s plan for her to leave and explore further.

“Obviously, I wasn’t happy, but I’m someone who believes in God and His directions. So, I knew that it was God’s plan for my life. Even if I wasn’t happy, I had to accept it whether I liked it or not,” she noted.

Earlier this year, Afronitaa parted ways with DWP to begin her solo dance career.

ADVERTISEMENT

DWP in a press statement confirmed Afronitaa’s departure, noting that it was a tough decision to let go of the dancer.

“We are happy to announce that our dear Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah (Afronitaa) has moved on as a brand on her own.

“It was a tough decision to let Afronitaa go, but her move is in line with the mission of Dance With A Purpose (DWP) Academy; to build brands out of all the young and gifted personalities that join the family,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Afronitaaa shuns DWP Academy; statement says it was 'a tough decision'

Few weeks after leaving the group, Afronitaa together with Abigail of TV3 Talented Kids fame auditioned on Friday, February 9 for Britain’s Got Talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo will feature in the newest season of the famous talent show.

The dancers proudly represented Ghana and showcased their exceptional dancing skills, impressing the Judges and passed the audition.

READ MORE: Ghanaian dance artists Afronita, Abigail represent Ghana on BGT

Afronitaa is currently working towards the opening of her own dance academy for children, named Afrostar Kids Academy.

The academy is set to be launched on April 14, and she has urged parents interested to enroll their children to be nurtured to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy says Ghanaians don’t have the ears for deep music

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

‘We’re not friends’- Yvonne Nelson reveals after exposing Sarkodie in her memoir

Stonebwoy’s Daughter Jidula mesmerise fans With dance moves

'The genes are clear' - Jidula shocks dad Stonebwoy with energetic on-stage performance

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

BOB caught on the RISKY net of the law as EFCC arrests her over alleged Naira abuse