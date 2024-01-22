Afronitaaa shuns DWP Academy; statement says it was 'a tough decision'

According to the group, it's been a tough decision to let Afronita leave the group. "We are happy to announce that our dear Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah (Afronitaaa) has moved on as a brand on her own.

It was a tough decision to let Afronitaaa go but her move is in line with the mission of Dance With A Purpose (DWP) Academy; to build brands out of all the young and gifted personalities that join the family."

It's however unclear what has pushed Afronitaaa to leave the group. The young Ghanaian dance star has not yet said anything publicly about her departure.

Read the full statement from DWP below:

Afronitaaa joined DWP in 2018, at the age of 14. She successfully combines dance and education and succeeds at both to the admiration of many. Today, we are all witnesses to the tremendous transformation DWP has had in her life and artistic career.

She, together with the many talented members of the DWP family has changed the narrative around professional dancing in Ghana and beyond. Afronitaaa's move is not the first and will certainly not be the last. Indeed, an opportunity like this affirms our slogan; "Find Your Purpose and Live it."

DWP is committed to unearthing talents, nurturing them and building strong personalities and brands that can thrive individually and as a group. We will continue to focus on our core family values including honesty, respect, compassion and responsibility.

We believe the sky is big enough to allow all of us space to shine as a group and also as individuals. Our doors are open to new talents in Ghana and beyond as we roll out our next biggest initiative this year.