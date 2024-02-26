ADVERTISEMENT
Afua Asantewaa releases evidence to prove her inability to access GWR account

Dorcas Agambila

Eric Toscar, a member of Afua Asantewaa's team, has released screenshots supporting her claim that she couldn't access her account logins when Guinness World Records (GWR) communicated the result of her sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa
Afua Asantewaa

Earlier in an interview with GhOne TV, Afua Asantewaa dispelled claims that she deliberately hid the results of her failed sing-a-thon attempt.

“Regardless of whether it's successful or unsuccessful, I would have shared it with Ghanaians. So, I spoke about a miscommunication with GWR... It had to do with my login account; I don't have access. So, as I sit here, I don't have official documents to even post on my social media. I can't access my account,” she earlier stated.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Pulse Ghana

Her comment ignited reactions, with some individuals accusing her of dishonesty. They argued that her excuse was problematic, insisting that she knew about the disqualification but decided to conceal it to keep enjoying the benefits of having embarked on the challenge.

To counter the negative narrative surrounding Afua Asantewaa, Eric Toscar released screenshots on February 26, 2024. These images spanned moments when the Guinness World Records acknowledged receipt of the evidence of her record attempt, when she sent money for priority processing, and notably when she complained about not being able to access her logins.

Afua Asantewaa
Afua Asantewaa Pulse Ghana

In the provided screenshots, it is evident that on Thursday, February 22, a day before the results were announced, Afua Asantewaa had complained to the Guinness World Records through Instagram, expressing her inability to access her account.

In response, the organization promised to help sort out the issue.

GWR officials on Friday, February 23, 2024, disclosed that Afua Asantewaa was unsuccessful. This was announced via X when a tweep asked the organization about the outcome.

