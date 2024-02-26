Afua Asantewaa releases evidence to prove her inability to access GWR account

“Regardless of whether it's successful or unsuccessful, I would have shared it with Ghanaians. So, I spoke about a miscommunication with GWR... It had to do with my login account; I don't have access. So, as I sit here, I don't have official documents to even post on my social media. I can't access my account,” she earlier stated.

Her comment ignited reactions, with some individuals accusing her of dishonesty. They argued that her excuse was problematic, insisting that she knew about the disqualification but decided to conceal it to keep enjoying the benefits of having embarked on the challenge.

To counter the negative narrative surrounding Afua Asantewaa, Eric Toscar released screenshots on February 26, 2024. These images spanned moments when the Guinness World Records acknowledged receipt of the evidence of her record attempt, when she sent money for priority processing, and notably when she complained about not being able to access her logins.

In the provided screenshots, it is evident that on Thursday, February 22, a day before the results were announced, Afua Asantewaa had complained to the Guinness World Records through Instagram, expressing her inability to access her account.

In response, the organization promised to help sort out the issue.

