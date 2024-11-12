Agya Koo clears air on alleged beef with Lil Win (VIDEO)

"I believe fans are the ones stirring up the drama," he stated, adding that both fans and some media often create rivalries by comparing public figures, even when there is no real tension. He likened this to how fans of top football stars pit players against one another.

Agya Koo further clarified that he has never made negative comments about Lil Win and has no personal issues with him.

He recounted how he first met Lil Win and described the positive interaction they shared.

Agya Koo on how Akrobeto joined Kumawood

Additionally, Agya Koo revealed how he persuaded fellow actor Akrobeto to leave his job in Europe and join the Kumawood movie industry, a decision that changed Akrobeto’s career.

During a show in Holland, Agya Koo invited Akrobeto, who was living in Belgium at the time, to join him on stage. Impressed by Akrobeto's performance, Agya Koo felt that his friend had a natural talent for entertainment and was not realising his potential in a regular nine-to-five job.

After the show, Agya Koo encouraged Akrobeto to consider a future in acting back home in Ghana. He assured him that his true calling lay in show business, not in the regular work he was doing overseas.