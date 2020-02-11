The former Ghana’s Most Beautiful Queen who tied the knot with the business mogul shortly after winning the competition in 2011 faced harsh criticisms from social media trolls for marrying a man with a huge age gap.

Speaking on the issue, she said she chose the old man over young men because he is humble and down to earth.

She said she gave Dr Oteng a tough time before becoming his fourth wife

“So, I had that opportunity to choose any man that I wanted including people who were bigger and richer than my husband. But I always say this; my husband got me with his humble nature – he is one humble soul. I’ve never met a man like him who is so humble and down to earth.”

“I knew who he was before we dated but I was not out there so all I knew was Dr Kwaku Oteng…he chased me for a long time. He will confirm when you meet him.”

She added that dating young guys yielded no good result and that is why she chose Dr Oteng.

“The point is, I dated young guys but yielded no good result. They were not honest and transparent, and some of them would steal your money from your purse. So, what’s the sense in marrying a young guy while people envy but suffer.”

“I always say that even taxi drivers and other people who are not rich have as many as three, four, five, girlfriends. How much more him [Dr Kwaku Oteng].”

Watch the interview below.