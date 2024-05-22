It was a publicity stunt - Akuapem Poloo explains smashing musician's Benz

Akuapem Poloo has now revealed that the altercation was entirely staged. Speaking in an interview on Accra FM on May 22, 2024, she explained that Theo Vesachi approached her with the idea as part of a publicity stunt to promote his upcoming song.

Pulse Ghana

"Everyone knows I'm an actress and I don't mind creating controversy," she said. "Theo had a song coming up so he approached me and asked that we do something controversial to bring attention to the song."

ADVERTISEMENT

She further clarified that the damage to the car was pre-planned and not a real altercation. "I was even afraid but he assured me that he would buy a new one. So I did, and truly, that same day, he replaced it."

Angry Akuapem Poloo smashes windscreen of Musician's Benz during fight (VIDEO) Pulse Ghana

Addressing potential backlash, particularly from the Muslim community who were concerned due to the timing during Ramadan, Akuapem Poloo explained, "The Muslim community was worried when the video came up, but I explained myself to them and assured them that it was staged. So it was settled."