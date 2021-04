Speaking at her press briefing today, she added that "I am not strong but I have to come because of my fans who have been worried that they haven't seen me despite my release".

Seizing the moment to talk about the nude post with her son that sent her to jail, Akuapem Poloo said "I didn't know it was not a good thing" adding that "whatever it is please forgive me, I beg you, the whole world and Ghana".