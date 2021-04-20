Akuapem Poloo’s picture is classless but not bad enough to go to jail - Tonto Dikeh

Some colleague celebrities have condemned the sentencing and have created an online petition to appeal to President Akufo-Addo to pardon the actress.

Reacting to the news published by Ghanafuo.com’s Instagram page (@ghanafuodotcom), Tonto Dikeh said Akuapem Poloo’s pictures were 'morally wrong and classless' but shouldn’t attract a jail sentence.

She called on Nigerians to sign the online petition to “get our girl back home.”

Her post read: “One thing they always say is no one can tell a mother how to bring up her child, it only becomes society responsibilities when you are hurting the child.

In this case I see no hurt here, can I take same picture? No, I couldn’t, not even in the next life but am different doesn’t mean the act is totally wrong when it’s in the privacy of your home alone.

But the pictures are morally wrong? Yes. Classless? Yes, sir but not bad enough to go to jail? No, I don’t think so..