The controversial millionaire in one of his Snapchat rants yesterday expressed his disappointment in some top government offices, adding that President Nana Akufo-Addo will also be disappointed.

According to him, the country cannot progress if top government officials are corrupt.

He mentioned Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO), National Security, Ghana police service, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Immigration Service, Customs Excise and Preventive Service, and bloggers among the offices whose activities are hindering the progress of the country.

“EOCO, National Security, Police, Immigration, Customs, and some bloggers, Nana Addo is disappointed in you,” he stated in his Snapchat post on Saturday.

“How can the country move forward when all the top government officials are corrupt?” he quizzed, adding that, “each and every one of you will be invited. No need to call names.”

Akufo-Addo is disappointed in EOCO, National Security, Police, others - Ibrah One

Meanwhile, Ibrah One has sent a strong warning to some Ghanaians who are hunting him.

He was recently spotted at a cemetery, sending a strong warning to Ghanaians, saying, “You see innocent people here. What a wicked world? I didn’t want to go this hard but if people try me, I will show them pepper in this country. You think I’m here for Ghana.”