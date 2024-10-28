Akwasi Kardashian dies after losing fight against kidney failure

In an interview with Sammy Kay Media months earlier, Akwasi Kardashian had recounted his harrowing experience, describing spells of coughing, vomiting, and sudden leg swelling that led him to seek immediate medical attention.

Following medical examination, he received the devastating diagnosis of kidney failure, with doctors estimating treatment costs at GHC700,000.

Through Sammy Kay’s platform, he appealed to the public for help to afford the required medical care. Sadly, after being unable to secure the necessary funds, Akwasi has passed away.

