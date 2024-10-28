ADVERTISEMENT
Akwasi Kardashian dies after losing fight against kidney failure

Dorcas Agambila

After months battling kidney failure, Ghanaian actor and content creator Akwasi Kardashian has sadly passed away.

Akwasi Kardashian
Akwasi Kardashian

According to reports by blogger Sammy Kay, Akwasi Kardashian was unable to raise the funds he needed for treatment.

In an interview with Sammy Kay Media months earlier, Akwasi Kardashian had recounted his harrowing experience, describing spells of coughing, vomiting, and sudden leg swelling that led him to seek immediate medical attention.

Following medical examination, he received the devastating diagnosis of kidney failure, with doctors estimating treatment costs at GHC700,000.

Through Sammy Kay’s platform, he appealed to the public for help to afford the required medical care. Sadly, after being unable to secure the necessary funds, Akwasi has passed away.

Ghanaian actor and social media influencer, Akwasi Kardashian is appealing to the general public for help after getting diagnosed with kidney failure.

Speaking to Sammykay Media in a recent interview, Akwasi Kardashian who couldn’t stop crying pleaded for help from the public to donate money to help him get a new kidney.

He needs the whopping sum of GHC700k to be able to get a new kidney transplant.

When asked about when he got diagnosed, Akwasi Kardashian disclosed that he had been diagnosed with BP five years ago but he wasn’t taking any medication.

But last year, he was severely sick and rushed to the hospital. After several lab tests, it was confirmed that his kidneys were faulty and was placed on dialysis.

Akwasi disclosed how he spends over GHC20k a month on dialysis.

While shedding tears, Akwasi Kardashian called on his friends, fans and the general public to join forces in saving his life.

