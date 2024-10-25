Meek Mill returning to Ghana again, plans to visit slave castles

Pusha T wasn't the first rapper to ever accuse Drake of using a ghostwriter.In 2015, Meek Mill accused Drake of not writing his own verse on their collaboration, "R.I.C.O," which appeared on Meek's album, "Dreams Worth More Than Money."In a series of since-deleted tweets, Meek said Drake didn't promote the album because he found out about his ghostwriter. He went on to say that he would have pulled "R.I.C.O." from the album had he known earlier.Drake fired back at Meek with two diss tracks, "Charged Up" and "Back to Back." Meek then shot back with "Wanna Know," which again made references to Drake's alleged ghostwriter Quentin Miller. The two would continue to exchange disses over the next few years, including on Drake's "Summer Sixteen" and Meek's "War Pain," but made peace in 2018 when Drake brought Meek out on stage to perform at one of his shows in Boston."This right here is a long time coming," Drake told the crowd.

