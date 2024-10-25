Meek Mill returning to Ghana again, plans to visit slave castles

Taking to his X account, Meek Mill hinted that he might visit the country again, though he did not specify the length of his stay or the exact date of his arrival.
American rapper Meek Mill has announced his plans to return to Ghana in December 2024 for the festive season.
Revealing his main reason for the visit, the Dreams and Nightmares rapper expressed a desire to see the historic slave castles at Cape Coast and learn more about the transatlantic slave trade.
"I might come back to Ghana this winter … if so, I’m trying [to] wheelie all the way to the slave castles! I need to go see that!!!" he posted on X.
Below is Meek Mill's post about his plans to return to Ghana.
Meek Mill considers getting a Ghanaian citizenship, gives reasons
American rapper Meek Mill has expressed an interest in becoming a Ghanaian citizen.
Meek Mill has always emphasised his love for Ghana after performing at Afro Nation in December 2022
American rapper Meek Mill has announced a desire to obtain Ghanaian citizenship.
According to the Philadelphia-born rapper, wants to settle in Ghana due to America’s oppressiveness to the growth of Black people.
“I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!!! America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!” he tweeted in an X post on March 4, 2024.