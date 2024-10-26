Lydia Forson criticises Meek Mill's after he announced his return to Ghana

Meek Mill declares President Akufo-Addo his G.O.A.T politician Pulse Ghana

However, Lydia Forson responded critically, expressing her frustration with what she sees as selective interest in the country.

Lydia Forson Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Forson questioned the rapper's proclaimed love for Ghana, emphasising that such admiration should come with an awareness of and advocacy for issues affecting the country.

“Y’all swear you love our country so much— but stay mute when it comes to speaking on any issues affecting it,” she wrote, challenging the rapper’s stance.

She also added that “Ghana should not be the place you just come to get away with ANYTHING because of your proximity to people in power.”

The exchange reflects Forson’s broader concerns about how some international celebrities engage with Ghana without speaking up on issues impacting the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meek Mill returning to Ghana again, plans to visit slave castles

American rapper Meek Mill has announced his plans to return to Ghana in December 2024 for the festive season.

Revealing his main reason for the visit, the Dreams and Nightmares rapper expressed a desire to see the historic slave castles at Cape Coast and learn more about the transatlantic slave trade.