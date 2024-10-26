ADVERTISEMENT
Lydia Forson criticises Meek Mill's after he announced his return to Ghana

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson was displeased with American rapper Meek Mill’s announcement that he would return to Ghana in December for the festive season.

Meek Mill shared on his X account that he was looking forward to exploring Ghana's historic slave castles during his second visit.

However, Lydia Forson responded critically, expressing her frustration with what she sees as selective interest in the country.

Forson questioned the rapper's proclaimed love for Ghana, emphasising that such admiration should come with an awareness of and advocacy for issues affecting the country.

“Y’all swear you love our country so much— but stay mute when it comes to speaking on any issues affecting it,” she wrote, challenging the rapper’s stance.

She also added that “Ghana should not be the place you just come to get away with ANYTHING because of your proximity to people in power.”

The exchange reflects Forson’s broader concerns about how some international celebrities engage with Ghana without speaking up on issues impacting the nation.

American rapper Meek Mill has announced his plans to return to Ghana in December 2024 for the festive season.

Revealing his main reason for the visit, the Dreams and Nightmares rapper expressed a desire to see the historic slave castles at Cape Coast and learn more about the transatlantic slave trade.

"I might come back to Ghana this winter … if so, I’m trying [to] wheelie all the way to the slave castles! I need to go see that!!!" he posted on X.

