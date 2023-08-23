Ama Governor posts her brilliant Ghana Law School results online as she marks birthday

Marking her 25th birthday today, Ama Governor decided to remind herself and the world of the smart and confident woman that she is as she chose to post her Ghana Law School results slip online.

In the results, Ama scored five As in Law Evidence, Criminal Procedure, Family Law and Practice, Conveyancing and Drafting, Advocacy and Legal Ethics and four Bs in the rest of the courses she took during the 2020 to 2022 academic year at the Ghana Law School.

Ama Governor shared the result slip in a social media post that came with photos of herself at the beach. She captioned the post "pov: u decided to be happy on you birthday & celebrate it for the first time in 15 or so years: so proud of the woman you've chosen to be, Ama".

This comes a few weeks after after the Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkornoo, detailed the reason why the popular Ghanaian Youtiber has been denied a call to the Bar.

Speaking at a programme, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornor whilst shedding light on the issue said she is shocked people don't seem to understand the position of the Ghana Legal Council.

She said "when somebody has behaved in a certain way we say and we say we cannot call the person to the Bar, I was surprised at the furriery that rose up concerning the call to the bar of certain people, like seriously?

"This is proper conduct for the legal sector. That's interesting. Anyway, so for you to come into our space and to come into the space of the legal sector, your conduct cannot be obscene and offensive and you expect that you'll be admitted. It doesn't work like that.

Your comments on social media, your ex parte communications for Judges is extremely critical," she emphasized in the video below which went viral.

Elorm Ababio, was not called to the Bar in November 2022 despite completing the Ghana School of Law School and passing her interview.

It later emerged that the General Legal Council has put her call to the Bar on hold pending the outcome of a committee tasked to determine her worthiness or otherwise.

The General Legal Council through its secretary informed Ama Governor about a concerned citizen’s petition to the council alleging that she lacks good character befitting someone who aspires to be a lawyer.

The anonymous concerned citizen raised an issue with one of the YouTube content of Ama Governor and described it as a “conduct unbecoming of an application to be called to the Bar”. This has sparked an unending controversy on social media.

According to reports, the General Legal Council has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the complaint, and the outcome will determine the fate of the popular YouTuber.

