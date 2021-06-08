Amass wealth while alive, stop fooling on social media - Afia Schwarzenegger shades Akua GMB (WATCH)

Her comment comes after Akua Amoakowaa of Ghana’s Most Beautiful fame admonished people who flaunt their wealth on social media to stop because they won’t be 'buried with their assets.'

“I've heard people saying we came to this world naked, so shall we return,” Afia Schwarzenegger said in a video she shared on her Instagram page yesterday. “The late T.B. Joshua left behind all his riches and wealth. He spent 57 years on earth.”

She continued: “It's true that we will leave everything we have acquired on earth behind, however, you need to gather wealth while alive. You should wake up from your slumber and work hard to secure your future.”

Afia Schwarzenegger said people should stop fooling on social media and find jobs that will secure their future and that of their children.

“When T.B. Joshua died, he left his wealth for his children. If your lazy father left something behind for you, you wouldn't be suffering today. Wake up and look for work instead of fooling on social media.”

“You will die poor if you continue to hold this belief. Even poor people's funeral is like that of my late dog. When you die poor, your grave is even a mistake,” she concluded.