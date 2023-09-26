It’s a funny idea that musicians must have hit songs to stay relevant - Ambolley

“I don’t subscribe to the idea that a musician has to constantly release hits upon hits to make a mark. In fact, if you ever dream of making a name for yourself in this industry, go harder, make timeless music. Focus on the quality of your music and the issues you want to tackle so that your audience can best relate with your craft even when you go silent for a while.

“The idea that a musician has to release hit songs every day is funny. If you are only looking at getting gigs to play, then you can focus on making hits because that is what event organisers want. They only look at exploiting your currency to make money for themselves and not help you build your craft. But if you have future plans, then make quality and timeless music,” he told the Graphic Showbiz.