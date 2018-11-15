American rapper Lil Jon builds second school in Ghana

news

Atlanta rapper Jonathan Smith popularly known in showbiz as Lil Jon has commissioned his second school in Ghana.

The former ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ co-star who announced he would be building another school earlier this year, has finally commissioned the school.

According to reports, the school named Mafi Atitekpo DA Primary School is located at Adedome in the Volta region of Ghana.

He built his first school in Ghana in memory and honour of his mother, Carrie M. Smith on Thursday, October 12, 2017, and was done in partnership with non-profit organisation Pencils of Promise.

The first school located in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern region of Ghana is currently providing 244 enrolled children with an education.

The second school, Mafi Atitekpo DA Primary School, has reportedly enrolled over 300.

“Last year [October of 2017] I went with my family to open up my first Pencils of Promise school in Ghana, and now to have over 300 kids already enrolled in my second school there is incredible!” Lil Jon shared in a statement adding that: “It’s been really fulfilling to see the impact these schools have made on so many of these children’s and families’ futures.”

According to Pencils of Promise, Lil Jon donated a total of $70,000 to get the two schools off the ground.