Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


American rapper Lil Jon builds second school in Ghana

The former ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ co-star who announced he would be building another school earlier this year, has finally commissioned the school.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
American rapper Lil Jon builds second school in Ghana play

American rapper Lil Jon builds second school in Ghana

Atlanta rapper Jonathan Smith popularly known in showbiz as Lil Jon has commissioned his second school in Ghana.

The former ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ co-star who announced he would be building another school earlier this year, has finally commissioned the school.

According to reports, the school named Mafi Atitekpo DA Primary School is located at Adedome in the Volta region of Ghana.

He built his first school in Ghana in memory and honour of his mother, Carrie M. Smith on Thursday, October 12, 2017, and was done in partnership with non-profit organisation Pencils of Promise.

The first school located in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern region of Ghana is currently providing 244 enrolled children with an education.

READ MORE: Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal

The second school, Mafi Atitekpo DA Primary School, has reportedly enrolled over 300.

“Last year [October of 2017] I went with my family to open up my first Pencils of Promise school in Ghana, and now to have over 300 kids already enrolled in my second school there is incredible!” Lil Jon shared in a statement adding that: “It’s been really fulfilling to see the impact these schools have made on so many of these children’s and families’ futures.”

According to Pencils of Promise, Lil Jon donated a total of $70,000 to get the two schools off the ground.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Fella Makafui revels in elegant black beauty Fella Makafui revels in elegant black beauty
White people are 'reared' not raised - Christiana Awuni White people are 'reared' not raised - Christiana Awuni
Rosemond Brown joins Sister Derby’s #Kakalika Challenge Rosemond Brown joins Sister Derby’s #Kakalika Challenge
Lydia Forson teases Sister Derby, brands Medikal a 'liar' Lydia Forson teases Sister Derby, brands Medikal a 'liar'
Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal Sister Derby fat-shamed Lydia Forson, called her broke - Medikal
Apostle John Prah condemns Nayas for spreading falsehood Apostle John Prah condemns Nayas for spreading falsehood

Recommended Videos

Sister Derby offers cash weekly for #Kakalika challenge videos Sister Derby offers cash weekly for #Kakalika challenge videos
KiDi, Kuami Eugene are better singers than Wizkid and Davido KiDi, Kuami Eugene are better singers than Wizkid and Davido
The evolution of Sarkodie The evolution of Sarkodie



Celebrities

Christiana Awuni gives marriage advise
Quit marriage if partner disagrees with your acting career - Christiana Awuni
eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland
eShun spotted with United Nations High Commissioner in Switzerland
Ways Yvonne Nelson has given "wardrobe goals"
7 times Yvonne Nelson inspired you to dress like a pro
Kuami Eugene, Kidi are better than Davido and Wizkid – Okyeame Kwame
X
Advertisement