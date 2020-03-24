The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards happened 10 days ago at the Eko Hotel in Lagos and according to information from the Lagos State government, the attendees of the awards ceremony may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus which is shutting the world down with its fatality out of thousands of infections.

After 42 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Lagos, the Lagos State Ministry of Heath has issued an advice to the likes Nana Akua Addo, Symply Tacha, Mercy, Omoshola, Cee C, Alex, among other stars who were present at the awards show, to go into self-isolation as one of the confirmed cases was present at the ceremony too.

The verified Twitter account of the Lagos State Ministry of Health wrote “#COVID19 Lagos AlertSpeaker with three sound waves! I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection”

After disseminating the information, another tweet was shared to advise the AMVCAs attendees to take responsibility and practice social distancing to avoid any possible spread until further notice. See the tweets below.