Angry Muslim man warns Akabenezer against making comedy about his religion

While acknowledging that the comedian has the creative freedom to make skits about Muslims, the warning emphasised the need to approach religious topics with sensitivity.

Ras Nene Pulse Ghana

Specifically, the concerned Muslim stated, “Any skit that will downgrade Islam, we don’t want it. Any skit that will bring Islam up or upgrade it is fine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The warning aims to encourage Dr. Likee/Akabenezer to be mindful of the impact his skits may have on the Islamic community and to avoid perpetuating harmful stereotypes or biases.

Dr. Likee/Akabenezer has yet to respond to the warning, but the conversation has sparked a larger discussion about the role of comedy in addressing sensitive topics like religion.

Dr Likee Pulse Ghana

“He should be careful. I am not inciting the youth against him, but I am telling him the truth. It’s not about him being careful, but it’s the production he has to stop. You can do skits about Muslims, but when it comes to the religion, you have to be very careful. Any skit that will downgrade Islam, we don’t want it. Any skit that will bring Islam up or upgrade it is fine.”

In the world of Ghanaian entertainment, the name Dr. Likee, also known as Akabenezer or Ras Nene, is synonymous with laughter and entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT