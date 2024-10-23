Another prophecy says John Mahama will win 2024 elections

“I had a vivid vision where I saw Ghana's 2024 presidential election unfolding on December 7th. In this vision, the voting process had commenced, and ballot papers were distributed to voters.

"Interestingly, I noticed that the ballot papers were counted up to number eight, revealing John Mahama's picture alongside the National Democratic Congress (NDC) logo,” Prophet Elbernard wrote.

He added that after the votes were cast, Mahama was declared the President of Ghana, further reinforcing his belief in the outcome of the elections.

This is not the first time Prophet Elbernard has predicted Mahama's victory. In a recent viral video, he indicated that the number 8 position on the ballot paper, which he attributes to Mahama, would secure the win in the elections.

Other prominent religious figures, including Rev. Owusu-Bempah and Prophet Nigel Gaisie, have also prophesied Mahama’s success in the upcoming elections, sparking widespread discussion among Ghanaians.