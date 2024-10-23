ADVERTISEMENT
Another prophecy says John Mahama will win 2024 elections

Selorm Tali

The General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, has revealed a vision in which former President John Dramani Mahama emerges victorious in the forthcoming December 7, 2024 elections.

Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, 22nd October 2024, Prophet Elbernard shared details of his prophetic revelation, stating that during the voting process, he saw Mahama’s image appear alongside the National Democratic Congress (NDC) logo on ballot papers as voters cast their votes.

“I had a vivid vision where I saw Ghana's 2024 presidential election unfolding on December 7th. In this vision, the voting process had commenced, and ballot papers were distributed to voters.

NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama
"Interestingly, I noticed that the ballot papers were counted up to number eight, revealing John Mahama's picture alongside the National Democratic Congress (NDC) logo,” Prophet Elbernard wrote.

He added that after the votes were cast, Mahama was declared the President of Ghana, further reinforcing his belief in the outcome of the elections.

This is not the first time Prophet Elbernard has predicted Mahama's victory. In a recent viral video, he indicated that the number 8 position on the ballot paper, which he attributes to Mahama, would secure the win in the elections.

Other prominent religious figures, including Rev. Owusu-Bempah and Prophet Nigel Gaisie, have also prophesied Mahama’s success in the upcoming elections, sparking widespread discussion among Ghanaians.

As the December 7 elections approach, these prophetic declarations continue to add to the anticipation and debate surrounding the potential outcome.

