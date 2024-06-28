Any woman having sex before marriage is a prostitute - Shugatiti claims

"People call me a prostitute, but in my opinion, if a woman is involved with multiple men without being married, she fits the definition of a prostitute. That's how I see it. Personally, I have only dated one Nigerian," Shugatiti asserted.

She stressed that prostitution extends beyond street solicitation, highlighting that it also includes those involved in multiple premarital relationships.

Expressing her indifference to online criticism, Shugatiti maintained that her perspective is rooted in a broader understanding of the term 'prostitution.'

"Prostitution is not just about standing on the streets. It involves anyone who engages in sexual activities with multiple partners outside of marriage," she explained.

Shugatiti cited an example of a woman she knows who is dating multiple men simultaneously, attributing this trend to economic challenges. The comment has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Actor Eddie Nartey sharing his thoughts on Shugatiti's comment wrote "I do not subscribe to that analogy. Ashawo is simply SEX FOR MONEY. So supposed you have had two relationships which was not based on the above mentioned, how can you be called Ashawo. Unless the definition has changed with the Gen Z’s".

In the post below, the Ghanaian actress also adds that many women rely on several men for various needs, from mobile credit to rent and wigs. Hear more from her and tell us what you think in our comment section.