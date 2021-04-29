Apart from cocaine and gold, filmmaking is a very lucrative business - Kofi Asamoah (VIDEO)

He made this revelation during an interview with Pulse.con.gh a few days ago.

“Aside from cocaine and gold, one of the most lucrative businesses in the world is the film,” he said. “I know a lot of people will disagree but the film is very good business when done well. Even with our limited resources and distribution opportunities and channels, the film [business] is still a good venture, which is why we have a lot of productions here in Ghana.”

He said the Ghana film industry is still growing after many years in existence but appreciates the strides filmmakers are making.

“Ghana film industry for a long time has been a crawling one. We are in a growing industry. We are very young and we are not too resourceful, I should say. And so, for me, I appreciate the strides; I appreciate the growth; I appreciate the effort of filmmakers in this country because if you really look at it, we only have independent filmmakers in Ghana.”

He said the industry needs a state-of-the-art studio to be able to catch up with Hollywood standards.

“We do not have studio systems. We do not have film studios in this country. When I say film studios, I do not mean the space, [I mean] film production companies like in Hollywood. Warner Bros is a film studio, Universal Pictures are film studios.”

“All these studios make great films and then an independent filmmaker in Ghana will make a film and Ghanaians would want to compare that film to a film produced on an 8-million-dollar budget. We should be fair sometimes, you know. In this country, even before you get locations to shoot you go through a lot,” he added.