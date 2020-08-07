Explaining why the delay has become necessary, Prophet Kumchacha who happens to be a close pal of the late ‘Apraku My Daughter’, said it has nothing to do with reports that the late man of God's body is missing.

Prophet Kumchacha

According to him the outbreak of Coronavirus and the sudden death of his mother are the two reasons why the body of the infamous preacher is still in the morgue.

“There is time for everything and that is what I want Ghanaians to understand. If the family postpones the burial date because of one or two reasons, is that also a crime? His body is not missing, he is resting in the morgue," he said.

Speaking on Kofi TV about when his pal will be laid to rest, he said “Apraku will be buried after my mother’s funeral is held this weekend. I am going to my hometown, Apedwa to bury my mother and so when I come back, the family and I will plan his burial".

Asked when exactly the funeral would be held, Kumchacha said his mother’s funeral will be on August 8, and the following week which is August 15, will be the burial date for the late man of God.