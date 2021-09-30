Armed robbers rob Bridget Otoo's shop in broad daylight

"Two guys on a bike fired two warning shots and pulled the gun on my shop attendant and took the morning’s cash sales of 500 cedis. She’s safe but visibly shaken. I don’t know what I would have told her parents if sth had happened to her," she disclosed on Twitter.

Detailing how what happened, she said "I was at the main shop, and I asked a friend to move his car to the other shop, at this point I knew it was armed robbery. I just told my friend to bring my shop attendant. I couldn’t care if they had taken cement in the shop or whatever physical cash she on her".

"The armed robbers made away with her phone. The interesting thing is that shop is supposed to be a cashless shop. The only customer who never pays cash decided to pay cash today and that money was picked by the robbers. Strange coincidences," she added.

There has not been any casualty reported.

Few hours after her report on Twitter, she disclosed that Ghana's IGP placed a call to her to follow up on the case. "Wow! THANK YOU to the IGP and ACP KWASI FORI !!! Thank you to the mobile patrol teams Not just me but to every Ghanaian, I want everyone to feel safe to go about doing their business without fear. For that, I’m grateful…." she said.