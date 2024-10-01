ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Same category, different awards; 9 musicians who bagged 3Music Awards and TGMA

Dorcas Agambila

Ghana’s music scene is vibrant and competitive, with several prestigious award platforms celebrating the creativity and success of its artists.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

Two of the most significant music award events are the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) and the 3Music Awards.

These awards recognise exceptional talent in various categories, from emerging acts to established artists.

Over the years, some musicians have achieved the impressive feat of winning in the same categories at both award shows, cementing their dominance in Ghana’s music industry.

Here are a few categories that have been won by the same person in both the TGMA and the 3Music Awards:

1. Producer of the Year

MOG Beatz won Producer of the Year at both the 3Music Awards and the TGMA (2024).

2. Gospel Song of the Year

Nacee won Gospel Song of the Year at both the 3Music Awards and TGMA (2022) for his song "Aseda".

Nacee
Nacee ece-auto-gen

3. Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Sarkodie won *Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year* at both the TGMA and the 3Music Awards for his track "Otan".

Sarkodie
Sarkodie Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

4. Best Afrobeats Song of the Year

Olivetheboy's "Goodsin" also won Best Afrobeats Song of the Year at both the TGMA and the 3Music Awards.

5. Best Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste

Black Sherif, affectionately called "Blacko," won Best Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste at both the 3Music Awards and the TGMA (2024).

Black Sherif
Black Sherif Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

6. Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy took home 'Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year' at both the 3Music Awards and the TGMA (2024).

7. Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Kofi Kinaata won *Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year* at both the 3Music Awards and TGMA (2022) for his song "Effiakuma Love".

8. Viral/Most Popular Song of the Year

King Promise took home the award for 'Viral/Most Popular Song of the Year' at both the 3Music Awards and the TGMA (2024) with his hit song "Terminator".

King Promise
King Promise Pulse Ghana

9. Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy, who was crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2024 TGMA, also took home the same title at the 3Music Awards.

These wins highlight the consistency and influence these artists hold across multiple award platforms, confirming their status as leading figures in Ghanaian music.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

