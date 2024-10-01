Same category, different awards; 9 musicians who bagged 3Music Awards and TGMA

Two of the most significant music award events are the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) and the 3Music Awards.
Ghana’s music scene is vibrant and competitive, with several prestigious award platforms celebrating the creativity and success of its artists.
These awards recognise exceptional talent in various categories, from emerging acts to established artists.
Over the years, some musicians have achieved the impressive feat of winning in the same categories at both award shows, cementing their dominance in Ghana’s music industry.
Here are a few categories that have been won by the same person in both the TGMA and the 3Music Awards:
CATEGORIES
1. Producer of the Year
MOG Beatz won Producer of the Year at both the 3Music Awards and the TGMA (2024).
2. Gospel Song of the Year
Nacee won Gospel Song of the Year at both the 3Music Awards and TGMA (2022) for his song "Aseda".
3. Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year
Sarkodie won *Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year* at both the TGMA and the 3Music Awards for his track "Otan".
4. Best Afrobeats Song of the Year
Olivetheboy's "Goodsin" also won Best Afrobeats Song of the Year at both the TGMA and the 3Music Awards.
5. Best Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste
Black Sherif, affectionately called "Blacko," won Best Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste at both the 3Music Awards and the TGMA (2024).
6. Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy took home 'Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year' at both the 3Music Awards and the TGMA (2024).
7. Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Kofi Kinaata won *Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year* at both the 3Music Awards and TGMA (2022) for his song "Effiakuma Love".
8. Viral/Most Popular Song of the Year
King Promise took home the award for 'Viral/Most Popular Song of the Year' at both the 3Music Awards and the TGMA (2024) with his hit song "Terminator".
9. Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy, who was crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2024 TGMA, also took home the same title at the 3Music Awards.
These wins highlight the consistency and influence these artists hold across multiple award platforms, confirming their status as leading figures in Ghanaian music.