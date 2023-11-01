ADVERTISEMENT
Asamoah Gyan celebrates his marriage annulment with Mr Drew's 'Case' remix

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan has been in celebratory mood since news of his annulled marriage with Gifty Gyan broke.

Asamoah Gyan
The court case, which had been ongoing for three years, gained attention due to Asamoah Gyan's fame as Africa's top scorer at a FIFA World Cup tournament.

Delivering the verdict, the court charged Asamoah Gyan to pay his ex-wife Gifty Gyan a sum of twenty-five thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc25,000) every month for the welfare and upkeep of their three children.

Here are all the properties awarded to Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife in divorce settlement
This amount excluded school fees for the three children, medical and dental care fees, and flight tickets for travel, among other costs that may come with raising children.

Asamoah Gyan’s house in the UK has also been given to Gifty plus another four-bedroom house in Ghana.

One of Asamoah Gyan’s businesses, a gas station at Prampram has been handed over to Gifty with a BMW car owned by the Black Stars international going to his former partner.

Asamoah Gyan and ex-wife
However, reacting to the court ruling on Tuesday [Oct 31, 2023], Asamoah Gyan has subtly told the the public that "it is his victory" and not the other way.

If I have 10pts and I keep quiet cos I’m matured, and you have 2 pts and you going find public sympathy, then it’s cool. You are very funny. This is deep so think about it” he wrote.

Asamoah Gyan reacts to divorce settlement
In another post, he celebrated his legal victory with Mr. Drew's hit song "Case Remix," a catchy Afrobeat tune that explores the complexities of love, relationships, and the emotional ups and downs that often come with them.

Gyan’s marriage made the headlines when he filed for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the High Court in Accra in 2018.

The former Black Stars captain was then doubting the legitimacy of his three children and therefore requested for a DNA paternity test to be carried out on each of them to ascertain the truth.

In response to the court's ruling, Asamoah Gyan subtly conveyed that it was his victory and not the other way around.

