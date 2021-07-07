Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to Castro as he sings one of his songs (VIDEO)

At the Beach in Ada, it is reported that the musician went on a jet ski cruise with Janet Bandu, a female friend, and they never returned. Their bodies have not been found either after a thorough search for them around the sea in the area.

In accordance with Ghana's Laws, a person who goes missing for seven is to be declared dead, hence, in this fate, Castro and Janet are now considered dead. This has seen Kwaw Kese among other fans who have paid tribute to the 'Seihor' singer yesterday.

The latest to pay tribute to Castro is his bosom, Asamoah Gyan whom he travelled to Ada with, before his disappearance. The black stars player couldn't say much as he rather decided to sing a Castro song to communicate his message and emotions.

Posting the video of himself on social media, he wrote "I woke this morning and I felt like singing this song. Hmmmmmmmm. @castrounderfire". Watch the video below.

However, the family with some friends and fans of Castro have made it known that they will not accept any declaration that he is dead. Castro's father, Mr Eshun, who has since the incident in 2014 refused to believe that his son is dead, has also failed to provide proof of his son’s whereabouts.

In a recent interview on Takoradi based Skyy Power FM, he insisted that nothing will make his family admit his son is dead, “not even after the state had declared him so as the law demands."

Speaking on ‘The OC Showbiz’, he emphasized that though the family abides by the laws of the state, they won't hold a funeral for Castro but would also not conduct themselves in a manner that would be considered as a resistance to the laws.

“We are law-abiding people so the family will not resist the state institution from pronouncing him dead in July as demanded but will they force us to have his funeral or will they kill him when he appears after the pronouncement?” Mr Eshun quizzed.